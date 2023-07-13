New venue, DRUMSHEDS, to open in North London this September

By Daniel Šikljan 191

Broadwick Live, the team behind Printworks, Beams, and Field Day is opening up DRUMSHEDS, a brand new 15,000-capacity venue in North London this September.

Set to open this coming autumn, DRUMSHEDS is the successor to widely-acclaimed The Drumsheds which closed in late January of 2022. DRUMSHEDS will feature 608,000 square feet of space and multiple industrial rooms. Its program will take inspiration from the recently closed Printworks and its new space will be located in a large warehouse in North London’s Meridian Water zone.

Simeon Aldred, director of strategy, talked about DRUMSHEDS in an interview:

“Broadwick’s mission has always been to build brands that deliver unrivaled, live experiences that create real impact. We are proud to announce DRUMSHEDS, set to be London’s most impactful cultural space of its kind, set across 608,000 sqft in North London. We want DRUMSHEDS, like all the spaces we create, to be new centers of cultural gravity that provide the basis for human connection. A connection that people crave now more than ever.”

DRUMSHEDS promises another venue for people to gather and enjoy their dose of music, art, culture, and community-driven events. As they always do, Broadwick will leave the features and layout of the warehouse untouched, with the building’s old lift shafts, loading bays, and machinery put on display. Broadwick is calling it their most ambitious project so far and promises that it will be the biggest culture space of its kind in the city.

The opening lineups are not known yet to the public, but fans can keep up to date by signing up for the exclusive newsletter which will deliver further news about the project. When The Drumsheds closed in January of last year, they hosted an event together with The Hydra, featuring exclusively b2b sets by Ben UFO & Joy Orbison and Four Tet & Floating Points. If the opening lineups are anything like the previously mentioned one, we can expect an amazing time in North London.

Photo by Zachary Smith on Unsplash