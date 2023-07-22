Nicky Romero shares the dark ‘Give In’: Listen

By Milan Zeisler 150

Nicky Romero shares the long-awaited ID Give In, the first release from his upcoming EP.

Fans of Nicky Romero (Nick Rotteveel), the Dutch producer and DJ, have been waiting long for the currently released single “Give In“, which is the first track from his forthcoming EP “Nightvision EP”. A few months ago Nicky announced his first-ever solo open-to-close show “Nightvision”, a very special show for him and his fans, which will take place on 2 December this year, and for this event, he is preparing his new EP.

The new track “Give In” which he revealed on his Instagram account on July 10 via a reel/short video as “How to make a new song?”, was released on Nicky Romero’s own label Protocol Recordings this Friday, with the radio-friendly version on his YouTube channel and the Extended Mix on Protocol’s channel. This song takes the listener on a truly unique journey, embodying Nicky Romero’s distinctive style and his always diverse/innovative sound. “Give In” follows the techno/melodic techno style lines with its deep and emotive sound effects and powerful vocals. For the aforementioned post, Nick just added “Should I release this? 👀”, which was followed by a big ovation in the comment section, and received positive support from fans and industry insiders such as James Hype and Sam Feldt.

Image credit: Nicky Romero (Press)