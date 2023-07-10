Tiësto provides his take on Notre Dame’s ‘Yumi’ with stunning new remix

By Ryan Ford 719

Tiësto continues his hot streak of form in 2023, with his latest remix for Note Dame, taking on the Frenchman’s track ‘Yumi’ for all fans to hear.

Dance music stalwart Tiësto has offloaded more new music in the form of his remix for “Yumi”, Notre Dame’s hit track released last year. This invigorating new take on the original sees the Dutchman alter the track’s busy top-line, tweaking those euphoric moments so they are fit for the mainstage. Not only that, but there obvious differences in the low-end too, with a striking new bass-line driving the record home as another energetic addition to his never-ending discography.

Tiësto’s latest offering follows up a plethora of new music that he has also released this year, coming after other remixes of ‘Barbie Girl’ and ‘Round & Round’, originals such as ‘Drifting’ and of course his latest album ‘DRIVE’. You can expect to hear all these productions including ‘Yumi’ as he continue to tour with his music, with stops at Tomorrowland, Ushuaïa Ibiza, Chasing Summer, and Veld Music Festival on his agenda later this summer.

Why wait until then to listen to his new remix, when you can listen his new take on Notre Dame‘s “Yumi” for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Eclipse Media (via Facebook)