Tiësto celebrates Gold Certification for ‘Drive’ album with new continuous DJ mix

By Yotam Dov 394

Tiësto album “Drive” has received significant achievements since its release on April 21, 2023. The album, released through Atlantic Records, features collaborations with various artists such as Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Charli XCX, and Karol G. It includes several popular singles like “The Business,” “Don’t Be Shy,” “The Motto,” “Hot in It,” “Pump It Louder,” “10:35,” “Lay Low,” and “All Nighter.”

In terms of chart success, “Drive” reached number 34 on the UK Albums Chart (OCC) and secured the top spot on the UK Dance Albums Chart (OCC). In the United States, the album peaked at number 87 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, it reached the second position on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart by Billboard.

Tiësto expressed his gratitude to his fans for their continuous support and streaming, with over 4 billion global streams. As a token of appreciation, he released a new version of the “Drive” album in the form of a continuous DJ mix. This mix serves as a celebration of the album’s RIAA Gold Certification, signifying its success in terms of sales and streams.

The continuous DJ mix showcases Tiësto’s expertise as a DJ, blending the tracks seamlessly to create an immersive experience for listeners. It offers a different perspective on the songs, providing a cohesive and uninterrupted flow throughout the album. Fans of Tiësto and electronic music enthusiasts can enjoy this new version of “Drive” and appreciate the art of DJing in a continuous mix format.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Beau Grealy / provided by Atlantic Records