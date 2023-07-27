Öwnboss set to kick-off Tomorrowland 2023 Weekend 2 Mainstage: Live

By Hemant Khatri

Tomorrowland is all set for week 2 and is ready to captivate fans around the world with its second-weekend Livestream. Among the must-see acts is Öwnboss who is scheduled to perform on the Main Stage this Friday, July 28th at 16:30 CET.

Öwnboss is a promising Brazilian DJ and producer making waves in the electronic dance music scene. Hailing from Florianópolis in the state of Santa Catarina, Öwnboss brings his signature blend of big room, progressive house, and electro influences.

He first exploded onto the global stage in 2022 with his smash hit single “Move Your Body.” The high-energy track became a streaming phenomenon, amassing over 200 million plays across platforms like Spotify and YouTube. It also hit #1 on Beatport’s overall charts, no small feat for an artist. More club and festival bangers would follow for Öwnboss, including “Killer” and his remixes for Tiësto. Now with a devoted fanbase and reputation for delivering energetic sets, the Florianópolis native continues to establish himself as Brazil’s next great EDM export.

Over 400,000 attendees and millions more virtual fans will be tuned in as Öwnboss brings the fire during this opening slot on Day 1 of Weekend 2. His set comes amid other heavy hitters like Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso, Dom Dolla, and Hardwell.

With a promise of new unreleased tracks, he is ready to make the most of this career-defining opportunity. Catch Öwnboss live from Tomorrowland here:

Image Credit: Tomorrowland