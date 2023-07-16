Paco Osuna continues NOW HERE residency at Hï’s Club Room

By Chris Vuoncino 162

With the summer season upon the world, musicians and fans from around the world will be ascending the island of Ibiza for a season full of high-energy club nights and incredible line-ups curated by some of the biggest artists on the planet. One such legend is Paco Osuna, who is bringing over 25 years of experience and success in the industry to his incredible NOW HERE residency at Ibiza’s Hï Club Room.

With the fifth week of the 2023 residency in the books, Paco Osuna continues to deliver some of the most incredible underground sounds on the island from a club that features world-class entertainment every night of the week throughout the season. Hitting the stage on July 11th, the night opened with a set of tech house productions from WHEATS, an upcoming producer who has a bright future in the industry. Next up was a creative set from the world-class talent that is Dennis Cruz, who brought his own brand of sounds to the island hotspot. Of course, the party in the Hï Club Room will culminate with a set from the man behind the whole party, Paco Osuna.

The NOW HERE residency has been a staple of Ibiza for some time now and Osuna discusses the incredible connection he feels with both the audience as well as the acts that participate every Tuesday:

I love the energy the Club Room has and how the audience responds to the artists’ DJ-sets, on Tuesdays the atmosphere is unique and very different, I don’t think I’ve ever felt something like this before in any club in the world. Hï’s Club Room has won my heart completely

Each and every one of the artists in the line up are very important to NOW HERE and to me. No artist comes to play only because of their name, they all come for their work and style, and I know their music very well; otherwise they wouldn’t be on the line-up.. so I’m very happy and excited for all the new DJs – and also the ones that already played last year – because I know they’re going to make everyone in the Club Room enjoy themselves.

While Osuna is obviously excited about the shows and line-ups that ignite the club for each NOW HERE evening, the artists who perform share the same sentiment and energy. Melanie Ribbe says, “We do care about the music” that’s our motto. We don’t care about anything else but the quality of the music, no matter if it’s a big name or a newcomer. We focus on keeping the music industry on the real dance floor. We don’t care about VIP tables, social media or egos, just the music. We just want the people to be happy and dancing; less phones in the air, more dancing ;)” While Blackchild discussed the joy of sharing the stage with his peers, “The line-up is incredible, full of good artists that I already know and have played with. Paco is amazing as he believes a lot in newcomers and gives them a space.”

Manu Gonzalez speaks to the curation of artists that Osuna gathers for each event, “NOW HERE is a vibe, it is the past, the present and the future mixed all together, it’s an opportunity, it’s life. NOW HERE is living in the moment. You need to experience it, the night is a journey and the energy is exploding!” The whole experience and event is perhaps best summed up by Iglesias who says:

“It is really hard to put into a single word or to be able to categorise Now Here. But, what I can say, is that NOW HERE is all about energy. You really have to experience one of the nights to understand it. The flow is also spot on and carefully programmed. Each artist on the line-up brings their unique style and approach which creates a diverse yet cohesive musical experience.”

Music fans in Ibiza can catch more from Osuna and his current residency on July 18th when he invites Latmun and Danyelino to join him for week six of the 2023 run. It is this passion and commitment to both his own craft as well as fellow artists and fans that make NOW HERE a can’t-miss event every Tuesday night in Ibiza.

Image Credit: B4 Bookings Public