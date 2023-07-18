Panorama Festival to bring stellar lineup to Puglia in August

By Ryan Ford 177

Panorama Festival is set to bring a dynamic, destination dance music event to Italy for yet another year, brandishing an unmissable roster of artists for 2023.

Following a memorable debut edition of the festival last year, Panorama Festival is to return to Italy with a plethora of the industry’s elite in waiting for fans. The festival is growing exponentially, and will boast with five dates across three locations this year, with parties going on between Valle d’Itria and Salento at Monopoli Bylla Arena, Salento Arena and Macramè in Monopoli. Taking place from 12th -16th August, Panorama offers up a fantastic programme of music, traversing a number of different electronic sub-genres.

Firing up proceedings on Saturday 12th August, Solomon is set to perform an impressive solo show at the Monopoli Bylla Arena, playing to the strengths of the beauty of his surroundings while in Monopoli. On the Sunday The Martinez Brothers enter the fray as they go B2B with Marco Carola, with Seth Troxler in support in the Salento Arena, (the concert area of Guendalina Club). Hot off the success of her new hit “(It Goes Like) Na Na Na”, Peggy Gou soon arrives on the scene as she returns to the decks for Panorama at Salento Arena on the Monday, with the likes of Hunee, Mumdance, and FKA.M4A in tow.

The Blessed Madonna takes control on the Tuesday 15th, at Macramé, Monopoli; a venue where you can enjoy a unique environment with reserved areas, premium bars, chill-out zones, and a food area dedicated to the best culinary offerings from Puglia. The unstoppable force of Mochakk will also be felt at the Monopoli Bylla Arena to bring Panorama to a close on Wednesday, supported by other esteemed artists such as Honey Dijon, Carlita, Seth Troxler and William Djoko.

Boasting a lineup featuring the best DJs, breathtaking landscapes and some intense atmospheres, Panorama is a must-attend event this summer. Tickets for the festival are still available here.

Image Credit: Daniele Spadaro