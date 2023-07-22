PAROOKAVILLE 2023: Watch the livestream all weekend long

By Ellie Mullins 398

Follow all the action from all three days of PAROOKAVILLE live via YouTube and TikTok, including performances from the likes of Nicky Romero, Alok, Hardwell and others.

Presented by ING, PAROOKAVILLE is livestreaming all of the action of all three days from The City of Dreams on their YouTube and TikTok channels. Previously announcing the news along with the fact that 2023 had completely sold out, fans can have the chance to be sure not to miss any of the action, along with behind the scenes looks, interviews and much more exclusive content.

Friday night was off to a bang with Tujamo opening the livestream show, with a triple bill of explosive action from Will Sparks, David Puentez and Lovra, with KSHMR, FISHER and Kungs following one after another. Ending with the likes of Alesso, Vintage Culture and Steve Aoki, it was the best way to kick it all off.

Keeping the momentum going today and tomorrow, it is in full swing with performances expected from Vini Vici, W&W, Da Tweekaz and Headhunterz x Wildstylez representing the harder, faster-paced styles for Saturday. On Sunday, we can look forward to Oliver Heldens, Afrojack, Scooter, Kygo, Timmy Trumpet and many others.

It’s a jam packed weekend to say the least, and you can jump into all of the action right now below, or on TikTok here.

Image Credit: Moments Fotography| Robin Böttcher