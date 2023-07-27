Purple Disco Machine set to deliver funk-fueled beats at Tomorrowland 2023: Live

By Hemant Khatri

As the second weekend of Tomorrowland prepares to captivate electronic music lovers across the globe, one act is ready to bring some vintage funk and disco flavor to the festivities. German DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine is slated to take over the Main Stage this Saturday, July 30th at 17:35 CET.

German DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine has carved out a unique niche in the contemporary music landscape with his feel-good blend of disco, funk, and house. Born Tino Piontek, the multi-instrumentalist channels the vibrant, nostalgic sounds of the 1970s and ’80s into dancefloor anthems like “Hypnotized” and “Dopamine.” His productions seamlessly fuse retro influences with modern house production for an infectious, groovy result. Purple Disco Machine’s chart-topping original tracks and remixes have earned him acclaim worldwide, propelling him from club dominance to major festival bookings. Known for his charismatic stage presence and euphoric beats, the funk master continues to captivate audiences globally, keeping the spirit of disco alive with his distinct dance-pop fusion.

The German producer’s retro-leaning style offers a colorful change of pace from other Tomorrowland performers on Day 1 like Hardwell, Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso, and Tiësto.

Purple Disco Machine is ready to hypnotize audiences with his danceable disco house sounds that pair perfectly with the festival’s kaleidoscopic production. Watch Purple Disco Machine live from Tomorrowland Week 2 Day 1 here:

Image Credit: Tomorrowland