Sam Blacky returns with sultry track ‘Munca’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 101

Sam Blacky returns with her second single of the year entitled ‘Munca’, a sultry Afrohouse track from her upcoming EP.

Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Sam Blacky returns with ‘Munca’ a hypnotic tribal-infused afrohouse gem that sonically reflects the style of Sam’s upcoming EP. As an avid traveler and citizen of the world, she has always created music with a strong global motif, from her 2021‘s ‘Body’ to ‘Paradise’ to 2022‘s ‘Colombiana’. ‘Munca’ leads with driving basslines, tribal melodies, and sultry vocals that will whisk you away to an ethereal African paradise where you can dance the night away. The new single follows Sam’s recent release ‘Bogota’ from April, which was also her debut on one of the leading American dance-electronic independent labels, Thrive Music.

Commenting on her newest release, Blacky states, “I’ve been really inspired by Afro House and World Music, in general, the last couple of years – and my music, as well as my sets, are gearing more and more towards that vibe. It’s been a journey figuring out my sound in the public eye, as most artists do that far before they even launch their projects. Munca, as well as the other two songs, are another step closer in the direction of where I want to be”

Originally from San Diego, Sam spent several years in Australia, where she first fell in love with producing music and performing live. Since moving back to Los Angeles, music and performing have taken a front seat in her life. Sam has performed live across the world from 2017 to the present day, from Mexico to Ibiza to Bali, at some of the premier electronic festivals and clubs on the planet. During the pandemic, Sam released a series of videos on Youtube called “A New World,” as she live-streaming sets from some of her favorite places in Mexico.

Be sure to check out this hypnotic banger here.

Image Credit: Ross Laurence Studio via Unfolded PR