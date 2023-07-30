Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and Magnificence release groovy remix of Steve Angello’s ‘Monday’: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan 218

As a part of the 20-year celebration of Size Records, Steve Angello published a groovy remix for his 2009 single “Monday” from the groove masters themselves, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano & Magnificence.

SIZE XX is well and truly underway. Last week Steve Angello & Wh0 kickstarted the 20-year celebration of the label with a massive house track, “What You Need” and as the second Friday release, Steve published a remix of his 2009 single “Monday”. He called upon his long-time friends Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and Magnificence to remix the track and the result definitely does the original justice.

“Monday” came out in 2009, the year which proved to be one of the most fruitful years of Steve Angello’s long-spanning career. For instance, “Show Me Love” and “Leave The World Behind” also saw the light of day in 2009. The remix Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and Magnificence presented to the world keeps the essence of the original intact all while incorporating their own signature groove and tribal percussion. The first drop sets the tone for the rest of the track as the aforementioned tribal percussion gleefully controls the groove. The break incorporates the original melody and unleashes it in the second drop alongside the very same tribal beat.

The remix successfully manages to translate the original’s core idea into 2023. The original itself was already ahead of its time and the remix refreshes it for many more years of plays.

The “Monday” remix also came in collaboration with Tomorrowland’s very own record label, Tomorrowland Music. And what better way to celebrate the release than by throwing your own event at Tomorrowland? Steve Angello gathered an incredible lineup for the Size XX takeover at the Freedom Stage including AN21, Corey James, HIISAK, Third Party, Kryder, and of course, the remixers, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and Magnificence. Expect some serious Size vibes when Steve Angello and the crew take the stage. You can listen to the remix down below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Tomorrowland