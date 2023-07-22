Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano deliver hypnotic vibes to Mainstage of Tomorrowland 2023: Watch

By Milan Zeisler 190

The Dutch DJ and producer duo from Amsterdam, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, deliver a hypnotic atmosphere to Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage. The team (formed by Sunnery Gorré (Sunnery James) and Ryan de Lange (Ryan Marciano)) is not new to Tomorrowland, as they have been performing in this spotlight of the top electronic music festivals several times over the past years. This year they put on a huge party on the main stage that is sure to be a memorable one for fans and festival goers alike.

The duo’s breakthrough success dates back to 2013 when they released their collaboration “S.O.T.U” with the renowned Nicky Romero on Steve Angello’s Size Records. The song peaked at #2 on the Beatport Top 100 chart, and after that their career took off, with the guys, who are mostly into House and Tech House, making it to the prestigious festival Tomorrowland several times since 2011. This year, their set on the Mainstage was on the first day of the first week, starting at 20:40 (CEST), right after the performance by one of the queens of techno Amelia Lens, and before Steve Angello. This year, following the trends, the set by Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano has mainly followed the Tech House line, featuring tracks such as their recently released “Ducati” with Alina Pozi, or “TROMPA” with the highly successful Sofi Tukker team, but also “Sofrito (Do It Like That)” by Novak & Black Caviar, on their own label (which is a sub-label of Armada Music). The duo came to Tomorrowland straight from Ibiza, from the club Ushuaïa, and posted the following on their social media platforms:

Hyped for tonight! Will you join us there or tune in live? 👀

In conclusion, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have gone all out again this year to put on a great party at Tomorrowland, which can be followed live throughout the three days over the weekend.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland