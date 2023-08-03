Steve Angello presents SIZE XX at Tomorrowland 2023: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Steve Angello, along with tons of others, took on the Freedom Stage for an incredible showcase of his SIZE XX, a performance that pieces together all the greatness from his iconic record label SIZE Records.

Starting the set off strong, Angello opens up with ‘U Ok?’, his collaboration with PARISI and Sebastian Ingrosso. From there, Steve Angello laid hit after hit including ‘Friends’ by Meduza, ‘Transposer’ by Michael Kruck, ‘Step 2 The Lead’ by Rafael Cerato, and tons of Swedish House Mafia, including ‘Can U Feel It’, ‘Redlight’, ‘Miami 2 Ibiza‘, and two special SHM ID’s.

After nearly an hour of performing, Corey James & HIISAK took the stage and continued the vibes for a few tracks including Corey James’ remix of Angello’s ‘Rave N’ Roll’. Shortly after, Kryder and AN21 took their turn on the deck with a handful of tracks including Kryder’s collaboration with Angello ‘Romani’, and AN21’s collaboration with Angello ‘Valodja‘, the Corey James remix.

Taking the stage next is none other than Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano who is then joined by Magnificence for an array of tracks spanning all sorts of genres including Will Clarke‘s remix of Duke Dumont‘s track ‘Love Song’ and SHM’s rework of Innersphere‘s track ‘Phunk‘.

To help close out the set, Sebastian Ingrosso gets a hold of the decks along with Angello to bring a powerful Swedish House Mafia send-off. The last few songs included some of their most iconic, including ‘Don’t You Worry Child‘, ‘Ray of Solar‘, and a couple of hard-hitting mashups.

While there is no footage of Angello’s SIZE XX available at the moment, you can view the itemized tracklist here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland