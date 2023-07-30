Steve Angello presents SIZE XX at Freedom Stage: Live

By Yotam Dov 483

Get ready for an exceptional musical journey as Steve Angello takes center stage at Tomorrowland 2023’s Freedom Stage, presenting SIZE XX in a show-stopping performance. After his electrifying B2B set with Sebastian Ingrosso on the Mainstage on Friday, this encore at the Freedom Stage promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Steve Angello, one-third of the legendary Swedish House Mafia, is a force to be reckoned with in the electronic dance music scene. With an illustrious career and a legacy that shaped the industry, his talent and charisma continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

The SIZE XX showcase brings together the finest elements of Steve Angello’s iconic label, SIZE Records. As he takes the stage at the Freedom Stage, fans can expect a journey through cutting-edge productions and timeless classics, all designed to ignite the dancefloor.

Having recently reunited with his Swedish House Mafia brothers, Steve Angello’s presence at Tomorrowland 2023 is a momentous occasion, making his performances all the more significant. As he embarks on this musical odyssey, the Freedom Stage will resonate with energy, unity, and unparalleled euphoria.

Prepare to be part of a historic moment as Steve Angello presents SIZE XX at Tomorrowland 2023’s Freedom Stage. This exceptional performance will be a celebration of dance music, artistry, and the magic that Tomorrowland brings to life, leaving an everlasting imprint on the hearts of all who bear witness to the iconic Swedish artist’s masterful showcase.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland