Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso give iconic B2B at Tomorrowland 2023

By Creighton Branch 116

Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso just got off stage after finishing one of the most iconic B2Bs in recent Tomorrowland history.

With the second weekend of Tomorrowland 2023 in full swing, we had an incredible first day of performances across all stages, but none quite as iconic as the Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso set that took place on the main stage. There are not many names bigger in this industry than Angello and Ingrosso. Over the years, many have grown accustomed to the Axwell /\ Ingrosso B2B, but today lent itself to a different style from the Swedish powerhouse. But as the other two-thirds of the Swedish House Mafia joined forces for one of the final shows of the night, they showed everyone that any form of the legendary trio can be just as dominant.

You can not deny the star power and presence these two have once they get on that stage. From start to finish, the set was a masterclass in mixing, emotion, nostalgia and crowd engagement. At the heart of the show, the expectation was that the two would play out some of electronic music’s classics that Angello and Ingrosso have been blessed to be behind the creation for. And that’s exactly what they got.

Angello and Ingrosso started with a bang as they wasted no time pulling out one of their most iconic hits to start the set with ‘Greyhound’ followed by one of the most talked about tracks of the year with ‘U Ok?.’ Then would come their new edits on iconic tracks such as ‘Antidote’ and eventually their newer Swedish House Mafia tracks such as ‘Redlight,’ ‘Turn On The Lights,’ ‘Don’t Go Mad’ and their upcoming release, ‘Ray of Solar.’ The hour was filled with pure bliss and even an announcement of a new Swedish House Mafia coming soon. As expected, these set the bar incredibly high to help finish off day one, and it will be no small task for other acts to live up to what Angello and Ingrosso just pulled off in front of 100,000 people.

Even though it is now over, rest assured this will not be the last we hear of members from the Swedish House Mafia at Tomorrowland 2023. Steve Angello is scheduled to play on the Freedom stage on Sunday at 6:30 PM CEST as he presents his ‘Size XX’ show.

Check out the Tomorrowland 2023 live stream below and see the full line up here.

Keep up to date with all the latest Tomorrowland 2023 coverage of sets and festival news on the We Rave You website throughout the weekend.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland and Rukes.com