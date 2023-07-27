Swedish House Mafia to release ‘Ray Of Solar’ on August 4

By Chris Vuoncino 384

While the initial reunion of the Swedish House Mafia in 2018 left a lot to be desired, the trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic ready to reclaim their throne as kings of the electronic music scene. Following their incredible 2022 debut album Paradise Again, the trio embarked on a massive world tour to celebrate the release and relive their classic hits with their global fanbase.

Throughout 2023, the individual members of the Swedish House Mafia have been spending more time apart, delivering individual singles and performances around the world while reserving their time together for large festivals or to hit regions that they didn’t get to on their last tour. Despite the time apart, the trio is clearly focused on moving the group forward and into the next stage as it prepares to release the second single of the year. At the end of May, the group teamed up with Fridayy for the single See The Light, showcasing a more melodic avenue for the music.

As recent social media posts have indicated, more music would be coming soon, and the group has now revealed that the single, Ray Of Solar will be available on August 4th. This past weekend, Steve Angello took to the stage at weekend one of Tomorrowland and delivered an incredible set full of IDs, many rumored to be from the Swedish House Mafia, as the entire dance music community awaits to hear more from the iconic group.

The Swedish House Mafia has a few one-off dates around the world on their upcoming schedule before they head to South America for a short tour at the end of the year. While the excitement of Ray of Solar will certainly be the focus of the next few weeks, fans in attendance at upcoming shows will be carefully listening for more unreleased tracks from the iconic trio.

