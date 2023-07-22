Steve Angello delivers incredible set at Tomorrowland 2023: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 231

Whether he takes the stage alongside his Swedish House Mafia brothers or solo, Steve Angello always delivers incredible sets full of iconic tracks, edits, and reworks from across his storied career. At Tomorrowland 2023 he took the thousands of fans in attendance on a musical journey, crafting a set that more than surpassed the magical scenery and expectations that come from performing at the world’s premier electronic music festival.

2023 is a massive year for Steve Angello as he is celebrating 20 years of his label imprint, SIZE Records, and he also released a brand new solo single with Wh0, titled What You Need. The new single was delivered just past the halfway mark of his set, which included a healthy amount of Swedish House Mafia classics, as well as remixes, new edits, and plenty of unreleased IDs throughout. With two decades of releases to rely upon, Angello sifted through his many eras, delivering tracks from Supermode as well as his own solo albums, including Rejoice off his 2018 album, HUMAN.



While the majority of the set was a full-on display of the hard-hitting productions for which he is known, he gave the audience a break following a brief snippet of Greyhound before playing through the classic Queen anthem, We Are The Champions, allowing for the massive crowd to serenade him as they sang along to the iconic vocal lines of Freddie Mercury. The beautiful interlude made for an excellent segway into the second half of the set, as a mashup of Be, Show Me Love, and Knas blared out from the festival speakers, sending the audience into a frenzy.

The end of the set was a journey through some of the most iconic tracks in the Swedish House Mafia catalog, beginning with Reload from Sebastian Ingrosso and Tommy Trash before hitting play on Turn On The Lights again, Moth To A Flame, and Don’t You Worry Child. Surrounded by some of the biggest artists in dance music performing at Tomorrowland, Steve Angello continues to showcase why he is a can’t miss act, whether solo or with his brothers Axwell and Ingrosso by his side.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland