Steve Aoki brings out famous friends for incredible Tomorrowland set

Steve Aoki is no stranger to doing things his own way when it comes to his music, career and deciding who in the audience deserves to have a cake thrown their way each night. For his 2023 Tomorrowland performance, the DJ and producer decided to bring along a plethora of special guests culminating with the announcement of a new upcoming album by one of hip-hop’s biggest names.

With the eyes of the music world already focused on the Boon, Belgium, and the highly rated Tomorrowland festival nearly through its second weekend already, Steve Aoki took to the stage ready to bring some very talented friends along to debut brand new tracks live. Having already revealed via social media that fans can expect appearances from Danna Paola, John Martin, KAAZE, Lil John, Paris Hilton, and the Man on the Moon himself, Kid Cudi. While navigating through his already incredible catalog of hits and festival anthems, Aoki welcomed each guest out at different times in the set, allowing the momentum and energy to build throughout as fans were privy to classic sing-alongs as well as brand new IDs.

Littered between the guests and his own works, Steve Aoki delivered some of the biggest hits in the festival scene, sharing mashups featuring cuts of Save The World by the Swedish House Mafia, as well as a new edit of the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s classic A-Trak remix of Heads Will Roll. While appearances from Paris Hilton, John Martin, and Lil John were certainly well received, it was the appearance of Kid Cudi that certainly took over the social media commentary. As Cudi stood onstage alongside Aoki, announcing that they were about to debut the track ELECTROWAVEBABY 2.0 to the crowd, the rapper also revealed it would be featured on his new album due out in September. View the incredible clip below as the two artists debut the single to an ecstatic Tomorrowland audience.

