Teseo makes his debut on CONTROVERSIA with track ‘Shake’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 88

18-year-old up-and-coming producer Teseo has made his debut on Alok‘s label CONTROVERSIA with his single ‘Shake’, out now.

CONTROVERSIA’s newest import is 18-year-old Italian producer Teseo, who makes his debut on Alok’s label with his deep progressive track ‘Shake‘. This talented youngster displays his prowess with a mixture of fun and sophisticated sounds, opening with a dynamic yet driving bassline complete with kick drums and then layering in dark, undulating melodies and sultry vocals. Together these all make ‘Shake’ born for nights grooving on the dance floor, and this track’s complexity and attitude will have it heating up clubs all summer long. Alok‘s label also recently released CONTROVERSIA Vol. 10, curated by Bhaskar and Kohen, which featured 9 tracks from the imprint’s talented artists.

Alok’s CONTROVERSIA continues to go from strength to strength, and this latest release is another fine example of a label making all the right moves to maintain its impressive forward momentum. Since its inception in June 2019, CONTROVERSIA has accumulated over 1 billion Spotify streams thanks to its remarkable family of artists, including Yves V, Alan Walker, Bhaskar, Alle Farben, Vintage Culture, and more. All of these have helped CONTROVERSIA quickly establish itself as one of the most successful independent labels in dance music today. The imprint now welcomes Teseo, who has been making music since the young age of 13.

At 18 now, he has already released on labels such as Zero Cool, Storm Music Group, Future House Cloud, and more; he also gained the support of artists like Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, Lucas & Steve, Alok, and many others. Teseo‘s future’s looking bright indeed, and we can’t wait for more from him as part of the CONTROVERSIA crew.

Image Credit: Unfolded PR