Tiësto shakes the ground with his electrifying Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage set

By Daniel Šikljan 475

Tiësto has delivered on the big stage yet again as he electrified the Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage with a slew of his hits and a lot of remixes.

Destroying the Tomorrowland mainstage has become somewhat of a habit for Tijs Wervest, also known as Tiësto, who brought along his greatest hits with him alongside a couple of new IDs and remixes. He delivered an exhilarating set which comes as no surprise since he’s been gracing the scene for the last 30 years and knows how to please the crowd efficiently. His set was also the closing set of an incredible day 1 of this year’s edition of Tomorrowland which featured unforgettable performances from The Chainsmokers, Amelie Lens, Steve Angello, and more.

This year, Tiësto has prepared a set that is full of his own renditions of the tracks he likes, including remixes for Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” and Lana del Rey’s “Say Yes To Heaven”. His intro in particular is interesting since it’s a brand new ID by him and his long-time friend and colleague R3HAB. This collaboration in particular will spark a ton of interest in fans and enthusiasts since the pair remixed each other in the past but never collaborated. Tiësto remixed R3HAB’s 2014 big-room hit “Samurai” while R3HAB remixed the former’s 2013 radio smasher “Wasted” together with Matthew Koma.

Another notable moment from the set came in a form of a brand-new electro-house banger by MAKJ & Luis Torres which Tiësto mashed up with his famous track “Jackie Chan”. Last but not least, he prepared some absolute classics for the finale of his Tomorrowland set, including the Marlon Hoffstadt edit of Marc et Claude’s legendary “I Need Your Lovin”, Jordan & Baker’s “Explode” and a record that needs absolutely no introduction: “Adagio For Strings”.

As proven time and time again, the Dutch mastermind left his mark yet again on possibly the biggest stage of them all in electronic music. Even though he is 54 years old, he is still going strong with a clear message on his mind: he is not stopping anytime soon.

At the time of writing this article, Tiësto’s set is currently number 2 on the most viewed tracklists on 1001Tracklists, only momentarily beaten by Steve Angello. You can also view the tracklist here and catch all the Tomorrowland madness on Youtube and their official website.

Image Credit: Rukes.com