TIM PLVNK delivers all the feels in new single, ‘Without You’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 143

Mixing a variety of genres and influences, TIM PLVNK returns with his latest single which is both infectious and emotional, crafting a single that will move bodies on the dance floor while tearing at heartstrings thanks to its message of love and longing. The Hamburg producer continues to showcase his range of emotions and styles as he continues to evolve his incredible sound and style.

With the release of Without You, TIM PLVNK builds upon his already incredible back catalog, reminding listeners that he is more than a producer, crafting songs with heart and soul that shines through in the lyrics of the track. The track opens with a layer of vocals, repeating the refrain of, “I don’t want to be without you, I don’t want to be without you, I just want to take your time, I don’t want to hide, I just want to be with you tonight.” The smooth vocal melody, layered with an electronic harmony gives the voice power and humanity, while also seeming to reveal a deeper dive into the human psyche, as the voices in one head play out in a chaotic burst of energy when trying to keep a loved one nearby.

From there, the track explodes with a driving rhythm that showcases the urgency and honesty of the refrain, as TIM PLVNK explores faster BPMs and energies in his works. PLVNK revealed that while attending the Spotify event, ALL MUSIC SUMMIT, in Berlin, he discovered the rising appeal of 135 BPM music and decided that he would explore the energy and vibe that it offered. The resulting single, Without You, is an incredible burst of energy, blurring the lines between pop and dance music, while never betraying either genre in its execution.

Check out the incredible new single from TIM PLVNK below.