Tomorrowland 2023: What To Expect From The Stage Designs

By Ryan Ford 1.22k

Tomorrowland 2023 is set to be the biggest and best yet, and as always you can expect the production to be top notch with the dance music community avidly waiting the reveal of this years stage designs.

Year upon year, Tomorrowland delivers some of the most magical moments of the dance music calendar, no thanks to its incredible stage designs. The festivals organisers love to keep us guessing as to what the mainstage, in particular, will look like right up until the event. Social media shots have recently revealed that the stages are under construction, and we can only still wonder what they have in store for us this year.

For 2023, the theme we know is Ascendo and that will be most heavily represented on the mainstage. We first caught a glimpse of the aesthetic during the lineup reveal livestream and the festival have even detailed the expansive story behind this years theme on their website. From the digital introduction we took in the spectacular sights of a gigantic abbey-style looking building upon which some of this years artists were performing. Judging by the size of the stage last year for “The Reflection Of Love”, we could see this “abbey” replicated before our very eyes. In addition, as detailed the website the theme associated with birds and “windriders”, and as we saw during the livestream there were many airborne vehicles that could suggest that organisers are looking to maximise the 360-degree immersion and magic that surrounds festival goers.

Of course Tomorrowland is much more than just its mainstage and we expect the same high level of production and additional decoration in the theme of Ascendo. For example, we can imagine the The Gathering, Atmosphere and Freedom stages will also probably adapt various elements of this years theme on a similarly grand scale. Around the festival grounds, dance music fans will also be able to take in the familiar sights of the stages such as The Rose Garden, which has become famous for the animated mechanical dragon that sits proudly above it. There is also the Crystal Garden stage, which takes advantage of its aquatic surroundings sitting adjacent to a small lake. Instead of pyro, you’ll more likely find impressive water features here as fans take refuge from the sun under a giant pergola thats rises above the waters surface.

Elsewhere, The Library stage will play host to a number of established labels, and will be sure to look as magnificent as it has in recent years, drawing influence from some of the famous Tomorrowland mainstage’s of the past. Meanwhile the Rave Cave will once more offer up a more intimate experience with some of the festivals finest artists, brandishing a shadowy atmosphere for those lucky enough to get in. One of the newer additions to the festival grounds, the CORE stage will also once again be a popular destination for fans looking for a mesmeric audiovisual experience, boasting a giant human expression enveloped by the enchanted forest that surrounds it.

All in all, Ascendo promises a lot in terms of stage design, but as usual Tomorrowland keep us guessing as to the final product up until the gates open. Regardless, we look forward to embracing the madness of the festival as it starts again next week. Keep your eyes on We Rave You as we aim to bring you comprehensive coverage from Belgium, as always.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland