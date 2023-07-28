Truth x Lies releases fiery new single ‘Esta Vaina’ on Hau5trap: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

Truth x Lies have been on a tear, delivering chart-topping releases as they expand their audience through their growing catalog of singles and styles. The duo returns with an exploration of Latin house sounds on their latest release, the upbeat new single Esta Vaina.

Ian Bertles and Ryan Howards, better known as Truth x Lies, have been growing their influence on the electronic music landscape thanks to massive releases such as Caroline which saw them team up with CID as well as the incredible remix of the iconic Afrojack single Polkadots, that was released on the producers own imprint WALL Recordings last month. Now the producers turn their sights to the Latin House styles and sound that they derived from their time living in Washington Heights:

“We’ve lived in Washington Heights in Uptown Manhattan for many years, so we hear tons of Latin music on a daily basis. Once we found this sample we knew it was on. Can’t wait to be back on hau5trap with this banger!”

Opening with a groovy horn melody, Esta Vaina is warm and welcoming, inviting listeners to get out of their seats and move to the rhythm of the track. Out now on the Hau5trap imprint, the single allows Truth x Lies to explore the Latin melodies that inspire and define the single while still injecting the production styles and energy that have helped elevate them in recent years. The drop blends the styles, maintaining the atmosphere of a Latin eatery or street fair, while adding a dose of techno-infused rhythm to the drop that will help the track flow in clubs and at festivals around the world. Truth x Lies continue to showcase their fearless ability to evolve and produce music that exists without boundaries while delivering tracks that translate seemlessly from playlists to the dancefloor.

Image Credit: Press Photo | Provided by GetIn! PR