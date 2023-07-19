Ultra Japan 2023 unveils phase one lineup including Skrillex, Peggy Gou & more

By Alshaan Kassam

Ultra Japan 2023 is back and bigger than ever. Unveiling the phase one lineup for the festival, the eighth edition will take place from Saturday, September 16 – Sunday, September 17 at Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park. This year includes a stellar lineup of icons featuring no other than Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Boys Noize, DJ Snake, Endless Summer, Hardwell, and many more.

Deep in the heart of Tokyo lies a beautiful and iconic festival known as Ultra Japan. Returning for the eighth edition of this unique experience for both tourists and locals to enjoy, Ultra Japan 2023 will take place at Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park on September 16 – Sunday, September 17. The two-day festival will invite global icons including Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Boys Noize, DJ Snake, Endless Summer, Hardwell, and many more for the phase one lineup. Yes, you read that right. There is still a phase two lineup to be released.

Ultra Japan promises to follow up its massively successful 2022 revival with another double-header of world-class electronic talent and unrivaled production. Over on the RESISTANCE Stage, which is making its return to Ultra Japan for the first time since 2018, festival-goers will revel in the sounds of esteemed underground house and techno acts, including; Drumcode Records label-boss Adam Beyer, German DJ/producer Loco Dice, MOOD Records founder Nicole Moudaber, and legendary British duo Sasha & John Digweed in their first Ultra Japan set since 2017. With the anticipation building for fans to reunite under the Tokyo sky and dance all day long, Ultra Japan 2023 is about to be one for the books.

Be sure to purchase your tickets to Ultra Japan 2023 here and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com