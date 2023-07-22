Vini Vici deliver a high-octane mainstage set at Tomorrowland 2023

By Daniel Šikljan

Vini Vici set the Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage ablaze with their recognizable psytrance energy, including a couple of new IDs and remixes.

Vini Vici have been playing the prestigious Tomorrowland mainstage since 2018, and their 2023 set might just be their hardest one. With a flurry of recognizable hits and smashing IDs, the Israeli duo certainly managed to move the ever-demanding Tomorrowland crowd with ease. Their set is a part of their humongous world tour which celebrates 10 years of their existence, a tour that started all the way back in March of this year with their monumental Ultra Miami performance. Bear in mind that the current world tour is only a part 1, the duo will announce further tour dates down the line.

As mentioned above, Vini Vici delivered probably their hardest Tomorrowland set to date, with the addition of a couple of hardstyle remixes of their own tracks, including a Coone remix of their 2019 smash hit Untz Untz with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Liquid Soul. Alongside the remixes, Vini Vici also played their brand new collaboration with the ultimate showman Timmy Trumpet and hardstyle wizards Sub Zero Project, The Race. The track served as the fitting finale to a masterclass of a set.

Together with the aforementioned The Race, they played a couple of solo IDs and a WHITENO1SE collaboration currently titled Music Is My Life. The set was curated in a way that pleased the crowd with well-known acapella’s, comprised mostly of Vini Vici bootlegs of famous tracks such as Mau P’s Drugs From Amsterdam, Gigi D’Agostino’s evergreen Bla Bla Bla and 2012 Imagine Dragons hit Radioactive.

All in all, Vini Vici played a perfect Tomorrowland set that would also work flawlessly on every other mainstage. Combining fresh IDs, their psytrance hits, and worldwide known anthems, Vini Vici proved that they are only getting better with time, annunciating to the world that they are here to stay for many more years. You can check out the full tracklist on 1001Tracklists.

Image Credit: Omri Silver