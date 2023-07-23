Vintage Culture ignites Tomorrowland 2023 day 3 on mainstage: Live

By Yotam Dov 258

As the third day begins at Tomorrowland 2023, the Mainstage comes alive with the vibrant beats of Vintage Culture, who was previously our magazine cover star. The Brazilian sensation is all set to kick off the day with an electrifying performance that will set the perfect tone for an unforgettable finale.

With a flair for fusing house, techno, and funk influences, Vintage Culture has risen to prominence in the electronic music scene. His infectious energy and seamless mixing have earned him a dedicated fanbase worldwide.

As festival-goers gather, excitement fills the air, eager to witness Vintage Culture’s magic on the iconic Mainstage. With a discography filled with hits like “This Feeling” with Goodboys, “Commotion” with the legendary Faithless’ Maxi Jazz, “You Give Me A Feeling” with James Hype, “Coming Home” featuring Anabel Englund and his big remix hit of Shouse sensational anthem “Love Tonight”, his set promises to be an uplifting and dance-inducing experience.

The Mainstage will transform into a pulsating sea of energy as Vintage Culture’s infectious beats reverberate through the crowd. His ability to connect with the audience and curate a euphoric atmosphere is sure to create unforgettable moments.

Tomorrowland 2023’s Day 3 is about to be set alight by Vintage Culture’s electrifying performance, kicking off the day with a bang. Get ready to dance, groove, and celebrate the magic of music with Vintage Culture on the Mainstage, as Tomorrowland reaches its crescendo of music and unity.

Watch the liveset here.

Image Credit: Alive Coverage / Provided by Tomorrowland