Aly & Fila set for huge FSOE800 show at The Great Pyramids of Giza

By Ellie Mullins

“Since FSOE500 at The Great Pyramids of Giza in 2017, we’ve been working for 6 years to return to this very unique location,” say Aly & Fila of their historic homecoming show to celebrate 800 episodes of Future Sound of Egypt.

As one of the first duos to go international from Egypt and one of the most successful Egyptian artists, Aly & Fila have always held their heritage in high esteem, and have showcased this through their unique blend of trance and through their label/radio show Future Sound of Egypt. Now, as the show hits 800 episodes, they have announced the venue to celebrate: The Great Pyramids of Giza. Where history and trance will combine, this isn’t even the first time they have played in front of one of the wonders of the world, and they join a rare list of artists who have been able to play at the Pyramids not once, but multiple times now.

On 15 September, Aly & Fila will not only put on one of the biggest performances of their career, but have also invited a world class lineup to join them on the night. One of the biggest highlights aside from the duo themselves are fellow trance titans Above & Beyond. Not only will their dreamy melodies make for a stunning match against the Pyramids backdrop, but this will also be their first time playing in Egypt. Adding to an electrifying atmosphere on the night, fellow Future Sound of Egypt label mainstays Ahmed Romel, Philippe El Sisi & Omar Sherif will all go B2B to showcase the very best of the label, along with UV boss Paul Thomas. Putting the cherry on top of the cake (or rather, pyramid), Aly & Fila’s very own Fadi will premiere his moniker Das Pharaoh for the first time in the country, bringing his take on melodic techno.

A stacked lineup to say the least, this is something that fans shouldn’t miss out on. Tickets will be available here, so be sure to sign up for more information.

Image credit: press