Armin van Buuren delivers massive 5 hour set at UNTOLD Festival: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 501

With a career spanning over two decades, a global fanbase, one of the most respected weekly radio shows on the planet, and a work ethic that rivals anyone in the industry, there is little that Armin van Buuren has yet to accomplish in his incredible career. Now the Dutch DJ and producer continues to astound and amaze his fans with an epic marathon of a set at the recent UNTOLD Festival in Romania.

Taking place from August 3rd through the 6th, UNTOLD Festival is one of the globe’s premier electronic music festivals, hosting some of the biggest names in the industry year in and year out. As this year’s line-up continued the trend of bringing some of the biggest names to the stage in Transylvania, one standout performance came from the legendary Armin van Buuren. When he stepped on the stage on August 6th, he would remain there for a staggering five-hour set, delivering music from across his storied career as well as new IDs as he continues to unleash music upon his fanbase on a regular basis. The set opened with a new edit of what is arguably his most commercially popular single, This Is What It Feels Like, from his 2013 masterpiece, Intense.

From such a high opening, he would begin a musical journey through his vast catalog, delivering tracks old and new as well as singles from Fred Again.., Sander van Doorn, MaRLo, and many others throughout his extended performance. With marathon sets seeming to be the theme of 2023, Armin van Buuren certainly did not disappoint with his own version of the prolonged performance from DJs. Fans can now relive the entire magical musical journey as van Buuren has uploaded the entire set to YouTube and it can be viewed below. For those curious to take a deeper dive into the many tracks he showcased across the five-hour set, the complete list of songs can be seen right here.

Image Credit: aLIVE Coverage / Provided by Armada PR