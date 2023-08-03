Armin van Buuren ignites The Freedom Stage at Tomorrowland W2: Watch

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The Dutch trance icon Armin van Buuren brought his magic to the Freedom Stage at Tomorrowland 2023 W2 by delivering an awe-inspiring 3-hour-long set made up of pure bliss.

Armin van Buuren closed off week 2 of Tomorrowland with his dominating presence on The Freedom Stage, taking the attendees for a euphoric spree filled with reverence. It’s frankly astonishing how someone can keep on adding new elements and flavors to their live performance even after being around in the industry for more than a couple of decades.

According to Tomorrowland’s description, The Freedom Stage showcases an impressive display of technology on a grand scale. With its enormous LED backdrop, oversized dragonfly decorations, and spotlights that sweep the area in search of joyful dancing enthusiasts, it offers an unmatched and extraordinary experience. Although Armin van Buuren is the type of artist who can make a massive impact at any stage of any event across the world, his breathtaking performance at The Freedom Stage saw the artist in perfect sync with the theme and significance of the platform, making everyone feel like he literally ‘belonged’ there.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out the highly-rated set below –

Image Credit: Bart Heemskerk / Provided by Armada PR