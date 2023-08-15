Armin van Buuren & UNTOLD Dubai break 2 world records with performance from Burj Khalifa

By Ellie Mullins 725

The record-breaking set which teased the first glimpse of UNTOLD Dubai will be up in its entirety tomorrow, 16 August.

Off the back of their dazzling 8th edition in Romania, UNTOLD Festival are now setting their sights on their first ever international edition in the Middle East, which will take place in February of next year at Expo City Dubai. Going big and showing the world that this is something to keep an eye on, they celebrated the announcement with Armin van Buuren, a fitting artist considering his long and deep history with the festival. Performing at the Burj Khalifa, the set broke two records.

Taking over the entire iconic building, this was a set of stratospheric heights, and not only was it notable to the electronic music world, but the world in general, as it would go on to break 2 records. The first of those is for the highest performance on the world’s tallest building, where Armin was situated on the 149th floor, and the second for the largest LED screen ever used in a show, taking over the stretch of the building. Already breaking records before it has even begun its inaugural edition, UNTOLD Dubai is proving that its going to be one of the biggest festivals out there.

For those that want to witness this momentous occasion, the full set by Armin van Buuren (which was filmed with 18 cameras and 4 drones over 830 metres, and a helicopter) will be out tomorrow on his YouTube channel at 17:00 CET, so be sure to get ready to witness magic. Aside from this, you can now register for UNTOLD in the Middle East right here.

Featured image credit: provided by press