BEONIX music festival announces full lineup ahead of 2023 edition

By Ellie Mullins 78

On September 22-24, at ETKO, Limassol in Cyprus, the likes of Black Coffee, Maceo Plex , Paul Kalkbrenner and more will come together for the BEONIX festival.

Following a massive debut last year (read our review here) with the likes of Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, BLOND:ISH and more, BEONIX is back and is looking to replicate the success of its first year, and if the lineup is anything to go by then this will no doubt happen. In the picturesque location of Limassol in Cyprus, the countdown is officially on with just a few weeks to go, and the festival has now finalised its lineup with some of the biggest names in house, techno & beyond.

Earlier in the year, they announced headliners including Black Coffee, ANNA, Paul Kalkbrenner, Maceo Plex, Stephan Bodzin and many others, and if that wasn’t enough they’ve now added even more. Andata, Antony K, Argy K, Baroque, Carbon, Dalton and Kosta Kritikos are the most recent additions to complete the lineup, joining even more recognisable names like Innelea, Jan Blomqvist, Fiona Kraft and Joplyn.

Aside from this, they’ve also teased the massive new main stage design, boasting one of the biggest stages at any festival with a huge 44 metre-wide screen for the headliners to shine. Over on the Angar stage, the heavier styles of electronic music will be represented, where anything goes. All coming together to create a next-level festival atmosphere like no other, there’s plenty of other things on offer for ticketholders such as makeup stations to get picture perfect, art and technology activations and many other surprises.

With less than a month to go, get one of the remaining tickets here, and be sure to watch the video below to get a taste of the action.

Image credit: via BEONIX press