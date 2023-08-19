Berlin drug testing reveals that nearly half of narcotics received ‘warning’ label

By Mason Taylor 129

Berlin-based drug testing initiative drugchecking.berlin has been offering free drug testing for any interested in testing their products in the hope of achieving a greater culture of drug safety and awareness. The initiative has seen great response but troubling results.

Drugs and raves have been intermingled for decades. Now, many in the rave scene are looking to combat unsafe drug use, overdoses (like Insomniac’s partnership with ‘End Overdose’), and many other issues on the topic of drugs. Now, a Berlin initiative has come to test the drugs of Berlin clients.

The initiative has seen such great success in bringing in products from clients for testing that they have unfortunately had to turn some potential clients away. It is estimated that roughly 380 potential clients have been turned away due to a far greater demand for the service than the initiative is equipped to handle according to a spokesperson for the Senate Administration.

The initiative has clients send in samples which are then analyzed for free by the State Institute for Forensic and Social Medicine (SIFSM). This is done anonymously and legally so as to protect their clients as well as ensure the safety and well-being of those clients in light of the substances themselves and the laws surrounding them in Berlin. Once the SIFSM has completed initial analyses, the samples are then sent to processing centers. Just 3 days after samples are submitted, clients can receive their results, either by phone or in person.

According to RBB, the drugchecking.berlin initiative aims to help consumers,

“make more conscious decisions and minimize the risk that always accompanies consumption,” in addition to the “early detection of new consumption trends and the identification of contaminated black market products.”

Most recently, the initiative has had to label products sampled with a ‘warning’ for clients. This label is given for a number of reasons. Since the initiative’s early June launch, the initiative has labeled 428 samples with a ‘warning’ due to incorrect labeling, drugs containing impurities, and unusually strong substances. The most frequent substances submitted for testing include ecstasy, ketamine, amphetamine, mephedrone, cocaine, and LSD. Those who take part in such activities should take this report into due consideration and make sure that the substances they are using are safe and that they know the risks of the products they have.

Image Credit: Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

