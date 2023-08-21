Burns and Steve Winwood team up for uplifting house anthem ‘Stars’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 224

“Stars” from BURNS and Steve Winwood is a reminder that music can be a powerful force for good. It is a song that will make you feel hopeful and inspired, and it is a song that you will want to listen to again and again.

British producer and BURNS has released his new single “Stars” featuring legendary singer-songwriter Steve Winwood. The track is an uplifting house anthem with a positive message about hope and progress. BURNS is known for his catchy melodies, driving beats, and positive messages and this track is certainly no exception.

The song’s lyrics are simple but effective, repeating the refrain “we had stars” over a driving beat. The vocals of Winwood create a mesmerising sound that is both catchy and emotional.

Steve Winwood is a British singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. He is best known for his work with the bands Traffic, Blind Faith, and Ginger Baker’s Air Force. Winwood has also had a successful solo career, releasing a number of hit albums, including “Back in the High Life” and “Roll With It“. Winwood is also a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and has won numerous awards, including eight Grammy Awards. He is considered one of the most important figures in British rock music.

“Stars” is the first single from BURNS’ upcoming album, which is due out later this year. The album is said to be a collection of uplifting and danceable songs that celebrate the power of music.

So, if you are looking for a positive and uplifting house anthem, then “Stars” is the perfect song for you. The track is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope for a brighter future. Burns and Steve Winwood have created a beautiful and uplifting song that is sure to have everyone dancing their hearts out.

The track was released on the Ministry of Sound label and is available now on all streaming platforms.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Raph_PH via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

