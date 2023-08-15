Chris Lake & FISHER to premiere curated stage at Electric Zoo 2023

By Nicole Pepe 187

Chris Lake & FISHER are unveiling their newest project ‘Under Construction‘ with a curated stage at this year’s Electric Zoo in New York.

Electric Zoo, New York City’s esteemed electronic music festival, is set to ignite Randall’s Island Park from September 1st through the 3rd once again with its highly anticipated 2023 Hyperspace theme.

‘Under Construction,‘ the groundbreaking brand brought to life by house music heavyweights Chris Lake and FISHER. Taking over the recently unveiled Friday, September 1, ‘Under Construction’ will dazzle fans with an extraordinary showcase of Chris Lake & FISHER’S favorite artists plus a special B2B set. In addition to six fully curated stages from artists and event brands, Electric Zoo is thrilled to announce the momentous festival debut ofUnder Construction‘ the groundbreaking brand brought to life by house music heavyweights Chris Lake and FISHER. Taking over the recently unveiled MegaMirage stage on, ‘Under Construction’ will dazzle fans with an extraordinary showcase of Chris Lake & FISHER’S favorite artists plus a special B2B set.

The curated sets will be part of an all-new immersive MegaMirage stage that provides the perfect backdrop for this takeover. From the brilliant minds behind The Brooklyn Mirage, this stage is located on a secluded part of the expanded festival grounds, so unique that it will have its own dedicated entrances and exits – without the need for a second ticket. The stage will feature house-fueled artists such as Mau P, Honeyluv, Rebuke, Cloonee, Yolanda Be Cool, and Charles Meyer.

With ‘Under Construction,’ Chris Lake and FISHER are sure to excel at constructing an immersive and transformative festival experience. Their creative vision, combined with Electric Zoo’s unparalleled production capabilities, will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for festival curation and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of electronic music enthusiasts this year.

To purchase Electric Zoo tickets, click here

Image Credit: Rukes.com