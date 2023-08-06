Danny Tenaglia announces the final part of the Global Underground trilogy – GU45

By Samantha Reis

Electronic music legend Danny Tenaglia has announced the third and final part of his hugely acclaimed Global Underground trilogy with GU45: Brooklyn.

The release of a Global Underground edition is always cause for great joy. This time, that feeling is even more profound knowing that #45 belongs to Danny Tenaglia. Holder of one of the most cherished names in the industry, the legendary Danny Tenaglia recently shared with his fans and the world that he is battling cancer. Danny has been reassuring his legion of followers with positive news about his health and now he reveals this extraordinary music news too. GU45: Brooklyn, dedicated to Tenaglia’s hometown, has a release date set for November. The 42-track compilation will be available via CD, vinyl, download, and streaming, plus a special Collector’s Edition (Photography Book, Vinyl, CD, Tote Bag, 4 x ArtPrints, 4 x Postcards).

GU45: Brooklyn follows on from GU44: Antwerp curated by techno royalty Amelie Lens. This #45 of the famous Global Underground mix series represents the completion of Danny Tenaglia’s trilogy that began in 1999. Tenaglia was one of the first protagonists of this mix series that began in 1996 and that today is a very strong staple. On what this journey in Global Underground means, Danny Tenaglia shares that:

“I’m happy to announce that I’ve just completed my third compilation for the iconic Global Underground series. First, it was AthensGU10, then LondonGU17, and now we are bringing it to my hometown of Brooklyn giving you GU45. As a native of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, this compilation is not only a celebration of my roots but also a tribute to the dynamic and ever-evolving nightlife that ignited and guided my musical career back in 1975”

The contentment is shared to the same extent also by Global Underground founder Andy Horsfield, who states that:

“I’m so excited to present the third and final instalment in Danny Tenaglia’s GU Trilogy with GU45: Brooklyn. Danny’s mixes have been a huge part of GU’s DNA for many years, with his seminal Athens and London mixes becoming many people’s favourite DJ mixes of all time. Brooklyn is a stunning addition to that heritage, and I can’t wait to release this album to the world”



O GU45: Brooklyn will feature Tenaglias’s upcoming single with Cevin Fisher ‘Move That Body’, along with a multifarious selection including Moderat, Monika Kruse with Pig&Dan, Dino Lenny, Radio Slave, Basement Jaxx, and many more, all expertly mixed by Brooklyn’s finest. We know you won’t want to miss this mix, so pre-order and check out the full GU45: Brooklyn tracklist here.

Image Credit: Danny Tenaglia (Press) / Provided by Suess Media