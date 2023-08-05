David Guetta & Bebe Rexha return for ‘One In A Million’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 1.25k

The pressure of following up on a global smash hit that surpassed one billion streams on Spotify in less than a year seems like a daunting task, but David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have returned with the next chapter in their storied collaborations. Now the two icons have crafted an infectious pop single that perfectly encapsulates their iconic work together with its timeless chorus melody and lyrics.

When David Guetta and Bebe Rexha unleashed I’m Good (Blue) upon the world last August, they knew from TikTok edits of live performances that they had a hit on their hands, but they couldn’t have fathomed the juggernaut that the single would become. As the remake of the classic Eiffel 65 single soared around the globe, both artists continued to push forward in their own respective careers, continuing to release new music and hit the biggest stages in the world. Now the two superstars have returned with the single One In A Million, an infectious piece of pop music that perfectly showcases Bebe Rexha’s radio-friendly vocals and melodies over the pristine production work of David Guetta.

Anchored by the chorus refrain, a perfectly written ode of love fit for the radio, Rexha sings the refrain with passion and purpose as she delivers each line:

You’re my one, one, one in a million

It’s like someone picked you outta the sky

Maybe I met you for a reason

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time

Is this Heaven now? Am I dreamin’ out? Am I dreamin’?

You’re my one, one, one in a million

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time

Clocking in at a concise two minutes and forty seconds, One In A Million truly exemplifies the incredible talent and creative relationship that exists between David Guetta and Bebe Rexha.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Warner Music