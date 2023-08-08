David Guetta is buying a $69 million mansion in Miami area

By Milan Zeisler 1.47k

DJ and music producer David Guetta is buying a $69 million waterfront property in Indian Creek.

The renowned French music producer and DJ, David Guetta is buying a waterfront estate in Indian Creek for $69 million as part of an off-market transaction.

David Guetta, perhaps the most recognizable name in electronic music by the general public and by whom dance-pop probably couldn’t have made it into the mainstream, who recently released a new track with Bebe Rexha, just bought a $69 million mansion in the Miami area. Nelson Gonzalez from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty has the property listed. Merely two years ago, the owner Todd Michael Glaser, and his partners demolished and reconstructed the home. Boasting 12 bedrooms, and 16 bathrooms, and covering 16,000 square feet, the mansion is priced at $4,429 per square foot. Situated precisely within Indian Creek, an island village nestled in Miami-Dade County, this mansion occupies a waterfront space that offers breathtaking panoramic views. Among the residents of the secure enclave of Indian Creek, notable new neighbors of Guetta consist of Ivanka Trump (daughter of former US President Donald Trump), American entrepreneur, investor, husband of Ivanka Trump – Jared Kushner, Carl Icahn – founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, songwriter Julio Iglesias, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning American football player Tom Brady, and billionaire hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, co-founder of Hotels.com Bob Diener, and prominent car dealership tycoon Norman Braman are also counted among the notable residents.

Guetta, who regularly DJs in Miami, even has a unit at Setai Miami Beach (which he bought in 2018 for $9.5 million), and interestingly, according to inside sources, he sold his recorded music catalog to Warner Music two years ago for about $100 million. During that period, he achieved the remarkable feat of selling 50 million records, while also amassing an impressive streaming count of over 14 billion plays for his music. Currently, Todd Michael Glaser and his team have chosen not to provide further comments regarding David Guetta’s acquisition of the mansion.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza / Provided by NEU Communications