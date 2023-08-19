Deborah de Luca shares new techno heater ‘Finire’: Listen

By Valerie Iriarte 264

Renowned Italian DJ and producer Deborah de Luca has once again proven her mastery in the world of techno with her latest release, “Finire.” This track not only showcases her exceptional production skills but also provides a sonic experience that takes listeners on a journey.

Known for her expertise in techno, she has continuously released tracks that are unique but also stay true to her style. This talented DJ is one that must be seen live to witness the mesmerizing beats and high-energy atmosphere. Most of her songs have a twist to them with Italian lyrics, so a devoted fan could definitely tell “Finire” is her song just by listening to it.

“Finire,” which translates to “To Finish” in English, is proof of Deborah de Luca’s ability to blend various elements of techno and commercial vibes into a powerful composition. The track opens with a pulsating bassline that immediately sets the tone for the impending auditory adventure. As the layers of sound build, intricate melodies intertwine with driving rhythms, along with Italian lyrics to create a magnetic atmosphere that makes you want to get out of your seat and dance. These are some of the main characteristics of most of her songs. Her attention to detail in this song and all of her other songs is evident. She continues to release music and trailblaze her way through the techno scene. She has a distinctive ability to create music that keeps listeners moving on the dance floor and coming back for more.

Deborah’s new track, “Finire”, is an example of her skill and dedication to creating new techno music. This track has a pulsating beat that is subtle yet impactful, along with minimal Italian lyrics that create a mysterious and dark feeling for listeners. Part of the reason why people love techno so much is because of the energetic beats and mystery, so it’s no wonder why she has such a loyal fanbase. With the release of her new track, will come many others to join fans at her live performances.

Check out Finire from Deborah de Luca below!

Image Credit: Deborah de Luca (Press) / Provided by The Echo Agency