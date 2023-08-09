Fisher teases upcoming release of highly anticipated ID ‘Atmoshpere’

By Chris Vuoncino 271

Hopping on social media this week, Fisher has taken a fun and aggressive approach to promoting his upcoming single set to arrive on August 11th. Having previously played the ID out in recent months, anticipation has already by high for the new track, Atmosphere, and fans will finally be able to listen to it this week.

From the confines of a sauna, Fisher recorded himself showcasing his one-of-a-kind personality as he rolls his R’s, sweats out his stress, and declares the upcoming release of Atmosphere on August 11th. The highly anticipated release from the Australian producer sees him teaming up with Kita Alexander for the melodic house single, complete with her soothing vocal melody and providing an anthemic chorus, perfect for festival singalongs. Having teased the single at recent performances throughout 2023, the electronic music world has responded with a growing desire for the track to finally hit streaming services.

Continuing to build hype for the single on social media, Fisher also shared a clip of him onstage alongside Chris Lake at this year’s Coachella Festival where the two producers delivered an incredible b2b set and shared the single with the desert audience. The short clip gives fans a great tease of the single, as Fisher runs around the stage, singing along to the track and emphatically dancing to its rhythm. While Fisher sweats out in the sauna, rolling his R’s along the way, fans should be pre-saving Atmosphere as they get ready for the official release on August 11th.

Image Credit: Fisher (Press) / Provided by Listen Up PR