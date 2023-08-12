FISHER joins forces with Kita Alexander for sizzling summer hit ‘Atmosphere’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 212

Renowned Grammy-nominated DJ and producer FISHER has joined forces with fellow Australian sensation Kita Alexander for the much-anticipated release of their latest single, ‘Atmosphere’. The track is already generating buzz, riding on the wave of FISHER’s electrifying Coachella performance and gaining momentum on TikTok.

FISHER & Kita Alexander’s collab ‘Atmosphere’ is poised to become a dance anthem of the summer, featuring a blend of soaring synths and Kita Alexander’s infectiously captivating vocals, all layered over an invigorating and pulsating uptempo rhythm. This feel-good party track is primed to set dance floors ablaze.

Kita Alexander shared her excitement about the collaboration, expressing, “This song truly resonates with me and represents my style. Fortunately, Fisher shared the sentiment and embraced the track wholeheartedly. It’s amazing to see the fans’ love for it. Collaborating with a friend and an Australian legend is a thrilling experience. Let’s dive in!”

Building upon the successes of previous hits like ‘Yeah The Girls’ and ‘Take It Off’, including the mega dance hit with AATIG, which earned a coveted spot on BBC Radio 1’s ‘B List’ Playlist and has garnered over 50 million Spotify streams since its summer debut, FISHER’s trajectory is soaring this year. With a weekly residency at Hi Ibiza, a prestigious TAO Vegas residency, and headlining appearances at prominent events like Outside Lands and We Are FSTVL, FISHER is on a remarkable spree. He also orchestrated the inaugural TRIIP festival in Malta, featuring an impressive lineup including Claptone, Eats Everything, Loco Dice, and more.

FISHER, known for his exuberant sense of humor and electrifying DJing style, has become a highly sought-after artist, propelled into the limelight by his breakout hit ‘Losing It’, which earned him a Grammy nomination. Fast-forward to 2023, and the track has amassed over half a billion streams, solidifying its status as one of the decade’s standout dance records. Notably, FISHER and Chris Lake’s performance on the Coachella Outdoor Stage set an attendance record for the festival.

Hailing from Australia, Kita Alexander’s musical prowess runs deep within her soul. Her music isn’t just a vocation; it’s an integral part of her being. With multiple ARIA Platinum and Gold singles under her belt, including the standout tracks ‘Hotel’, ‘Between You & I’, ‘Damage Done’, and ‘Like You Want To’, Kita Alexander continues to shine. Her 2023 releases, such as the poignant ballad ‘Date Night’ featuring Morgan Evans, the introspective ‘7 Minutes In Heaven’, and the empowering dance anthem ‘Queen’, further solidify her place in the music world. Following a successful Australian headline tour earlier in the year, Kita is set to perform at the upcoming triple j presented Out Of The Woods Festival in October and This That Festival in November.

FISHER’s journey as one of the industry’s most sought-after DJs continues with the triumphant release of ‘Atmosphere’, a sensational summer anthem impossible to resist.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Listen-Up PR