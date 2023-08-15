House Music Essentials Vol. 19 featuring Bob Moses, €URO TRA$H, & more

By Alshaan Kassam

With our nineteenth edition of House Music Essentials, We Rave You presents a special edition featuring no other than Bob Moses, €URO TRA$H, and LEFTI. After Bob Moses threw down an intimate and electrifying club set during the sunset cruise at Pier 40 aboard the Cornucopia Majesty Yacht. Hosted by Avant Gardner, Bob Moses took over New York as they delivered a stunning set for the books. Moving into the evening, Yellow Claw’s techno and house alias €URO TRA$H initiated the groove at Brooklyn’s Superior Ingredients and the venue was jam-packed as fans were being blessed by these house music connoisseurs.

The Canadian electronic dance music duo Bob Moses took on NYC with a very intimate sunrise club set hosted by Avant Gardner. Playing tunes such as their collaboration with Kasablanca on the mesmerizing single “Afterglow” and having the crowd sing along to “Do You Want Me” with Hayden James, attendees were definitely in for a treat as the cruise took fans around the heart of New York City and passing the Statue of Liberty. With the city views and surrounding water, Bob Moses delivered a set for the books which was the cherry on top to the talented openers which included TOLGA and M!NT. With the sun going down, Bob Moses also rinsed out energetic tunes such as Peggy Gou’s “It Goes Like” and even Fred Again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet’s “Baby Again.” Surprising fans with a wide array of tunes as the sun came down, Bob Moses definitely took over New York City as they headlined the Brooklyn Mirage during the evening with support from Kasablanca, Hayden James, and Julya Karma. Be sure to listen to “Do You Want Me” below and stay tuned for more events from Avant Gardner and the Brooklyn Mirage here.

Yellow Claw’s techno and house alias €URO TRA$H needs no formal introduction. Just a little taste of their music will lure you in as a listener for life. Taking on Brooklyn’s rooftop venue known as Superior Ingredients. €URO TRA$H definitely made attendees lose track of all time and become one with the music. Playing tunes such as their remix of “DJ Turn It Up” and “B€NZ,” you could immediately tell the majority of attendees were definitely fans. Igniting the dancefloor with the perfect house remedy as the sun was beginning to set, a grueling backdrop of bass-infused kick drums and enticing vocals kept listeners on their feet from start to finish. It is safe to say €URO TRA$H are absolutely dominating the music industry and we only recommend checking them out as they take over clubs and festivals across the globe. Be sure to listen to their latest remix of “In My Room” below and stay updated with the legends here.

LEFTI – “Get What You Want” (feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)

Following the swift releases of his recent singles “To The Rhythm,” “411,” and “Walk The Walk,” Brooklyn’s very own LEFTI returns to enthrall fans with the release of his latest track “Get What You Want,” in a groovy collaboration with Brandon Markell Holmes. The result is a song that channels the electrifying pulse of vintage funk, redefined and brought into the contemporary soundscape. Brandon Markell Holmes, celebrated for his projects with The Gorillaz and Muscle Cars, infuses the track with a cheeky bravado through a captivating monologue. It’s a fusion that fans didn’t know they needed until now. As a bridge between the past and present, Brandon’s signature flair enhances the raw energy of LEFTI’s production.

The mastermind behind LEFTI, Alex Suarez, walks the world as a touring musician, DJ, and songwriter. Today, he stands in the spotlight as a highly successful and sought after figure in the house scene, creating waves not only in Brooklyn but across the world. His rich discography, spanning releases on iconic labels like Toolroom, Love & Other, and Let There Be House, is a testament to his growth and evolution over time.

Photo credit: Zackery Michael