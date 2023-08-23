Icona Pop unleash vivacious new single ‘Fall In Love’: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan 162

Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop continued the rollout of singles prior to the issue of their upcoming 3rd studio album Club Romantech with the release of Fall In Love.

Icona Pop has been serving nothing but heat ever since they earned worldwide fame with their single I Don’t Care in 2012. Over a decade has passed since the release of the previously mentioned smash hit, and Icona Pop is still as relevant as ever. They are proving their longevity with the release of their 3rd studio album Club Romantech which is set to drop on September 1st. To keep the excitement on a high note, the Swedish duo have released Fall In Love, a cheerful single that follows the formula that shaped their career throughout the last decade, and that is happiness and good vibes.

Fall In Love is a song about…you guessed it? Exactly, falling in love. Icona Pop has described in first person just how it feels when a person starts brewing up feelings for another human being. Even if you don’t listen to the track at all and just check the lyrics, it’s safe to say it’s evident that the track has a jubilant tone. Icona Pop has expertly combined its impressive vocals with a mixture of slap house and piano house, making Fall In Love ready for global radio success.

As previously mentioned, Icona Pop will be dropping their 3rd studio album Club Romantech on September 1st. It comes exactly 10 years after the duo released This Is… Icona Pop which charted in countries like Switzerland, the United States, and England. Prior to the release of Club Romantech, the Swedish duo released a couple of singles this year, as well as collaborations with electronic music giants Joel Corry and Galantis. They have also dropped a stunning official music video for Fall In Love which you can watch down below.

Image Credit: Icona Pop (Press) / Provided by Rotate Publicity