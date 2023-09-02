Julian Cross unveils electrifying new single ‘Lose It All’ from upcoming debut album: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Edging ever closer to the release of his debut album, ‘Stories of the Nebula,’ Julian Cross has just unveiled an electrifying new single, entitled ‘Lose It All.’ “Truly excited to release this third single that will be part of my upcoming album ‘Stories of the Nebula.’ It’s beyond a doubt, taking shape now,” Julian Cross says

Looking to leave his own distinct mark within the electronic dance industry, Julian Cross is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. Coming fresh from the success of his hit collaboration ‘All I Need‘ alongside his mentor, Afrojack, the Dutch-born DJ/Producer has now returned with a solo release for the ages, in the form of ‘Lose It All.’ Oozing with energy throughout, each musical element has been implemented in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, whilst his unique ability of catering for all types of genres, most definitely helps this artist to watch stand out from all the rest.

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, ‘Lose It All’ ensures the most electrifying of vibes, whilst its ever so emotive aura, sparks an array of emotions for anyone lucky enough to get their hands on this masterpiece of a track. Taken from his upcoming debut album, ‘Stories of the Nebula,’ this latest production acts as a clear indicator of the musical prowess that Cross possesses, and with the body of work slowly coming to its completion, it is safe to say that the anticipation levels are now off the roof. Constantly supported by some of the biggest names within our community, and with Afrojack himself personally vouching for the unique talent of this fast rising star, we could not be any more excited of what’ts to come, but for the time being, ‘Lose It All’ will have listeners immerse in the ultimate of musical experiences.

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘Lose It All’ is out now under Afrojack’s very own imprint, WALL Recordings, as Cross once again showcases his genius mind through this certified hit. Edging ever closer to the completion of his debut album, we will be keeping a close eye on the man of the moment and all his future endeavors, but for the time being, be sure to check out ‘Lose It All’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Julian Cross (Press) / Provided by WALL Recordings