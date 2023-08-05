Oliver Heldens releases a Sped Up Version for EuroRave Mix of Kate Ryan’s ‘Désenchantée’: Listen

Trance Mix goes into the fast lane: Oliver Heldens releases a Sped Up Version for EuroRave Mix of Kate Ryan’s “Désenchantée”

Love it or loathe it, believe it or not, the music industry is being transformed a little bit by Tiktok. More and more labels and musicians are being urged to release songs on sped-up versions, as users of the platform expect to hear as many of their favorite tracks as possible in a short space of time. This has led Oliver Heldens to release a faster version of his EuroRave Mix for Kate Ryan’s “Désenchantée”.

Olivier J. L. Heldens, Dutch DJ and electronic music producer from Rotterdam has very recently, almost 5 months ago, released his EuroRave Remix for Kate Ryan’s “Désenchantée”. The track has been very well received by fans, as Oliver Heldens has now created something new, as he returns to the footsteps of trance, adding a real 90’s vibe to Kate Ryan‘s amazing vocals, Secondly, it’s interesting to note that Oliver returned to Spinnin’ Deep (the track’s supervising label) with this track, after several years with remixes of “A Lot Like Love” and “Feel Good”, which were released in 2014. This new Tiktok-friendly release of the EuroRave track will definitely do Oliver Heldens’ composition some good, as the use of either slowed or sped-up options can help to appeal to future generations, possibly turning their attention towards electronic music. Oliver has performed the song several times in recent months, including one appearance on the Tomorrowland 2023 tracklist.

“Oui oui, Désenchantée est ici! 🕺🏻❤️‍🔥 My EuroRave remix of this absolute classic by @realkateryan is out now on @spinnindeep. I hope you’re enjoying this higher bpm EuroRave sound! Let me know what other songs I should remix in this style 🙂 👇🚀”, commented Oli to his Instagram post.



