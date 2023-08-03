Pendulum announce Australia/ New Zealand arena tour

Pendulum Announce Highly Anticipated Australian Tour with Special Guest Shockone

In an exciting announcement for drum & bass enthusiasts across Australia and New Zealand. Pendulum is set to embark on a highly anticipated tour. Bringing their electrifying live band experience to the biggest Arenas down under. The renowned drum and bass outfit will be joined by a special guest, ShockOne. Promising an unforgettable night out for metalheads. With a history that traces back to the very late ’90s and a trajectory to international stardom. Pendulum’s return to their humble hometown of Perth is a major highlight for many lifelong followers.

The Origins of Pendulum & Shockone

Late 1990s founding members Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillan collaborated in a high school metal band named Xygen. The support act for the upcoming tour, Karl Thomas (Shockone) was also a member. When they disbanded, Rob and Gareth transitioned their musical talents to digital production. Fate brought them together with Perth DNB icon, Paul Harding (El Hornet). A performance at the historic Perth nightclub Drum Club in 2002 led to the formation of Pendulum. When a hard drive malfunctioned, El Hornet saved the day, and Pendulum was born.

Pendulum`s Rise to International Stardom

Pendulum’s journey to international acclaim began with their move from Perth to London in 2003. In search of greater opportunities and exposure to the thriving jungle/drum and bass scene`s origin. Their 2005 album, “Hold Your Colour,” was ahead of its time. Showcasing their complex ideas that seamlessly crossed genres. Surprisingly, the album did not chart on Australia’s ‘prestigious’ (ABC) Triple-J hottest-100 countdown. Affirming London as the future-forward destination to progress their musical careers.

Expanding the Line-up

The band’s line-up expanded in 2006. Incorporating an MC Ben Mount (2006-2018), Guitarist Peredur ap Gwynedd (2006-present), Drummer Paul Kodish (2006-2009), Replaced by K J Sawka (2009-present). Creating a formidable live act. Paul Harding on the decks, Rob Swire (production) providing vocals and on the keys/synths, and Gareth McGrillan (production) & bass guitar & vocals. Pendulum’s performances became a never-seen-before, instrumental drum & bass live band.

Exploring New Horizons

Pendulum’s exceptional talent made them visible to acclaimed artists such as Deadmau5 and Tiësto, who remixed their music. Rob Swire even lent his vocal talents to Eric Prydz for ‘Breathe‘ & Deadmau5 for ‘Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff.’ Founding members Rob and Gareth began a new project named Knife Party. Exploring post-punk influenced dubstep & house. Touring alongside Linkin Park, proving their reach and interest to American audiences.

Pendulum`s Resurgence and New Releases

After a long hiatus, Pendulum made a triumphant return to the stage in 2016 at Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Marking their comeback as a live band. In 2019, the original three members reunited, delighting fans, touring DJs as the “Trinity.” Their subsequent releases, “Driver,” “Nothing for Free,” and “Come Alive” were received well by fans.

A New Era: “Halo”

The year 2023 marked a new chapter for Pendulum as they released “Halo.” Featuring a tortured vocal performance by Bullet for My Valentine’s, Matthew Tuck. The collaboration received widespread acclaim.

While band members Rob Swire, Gareth Mcgrillan, Peredur ap Gwynedd, and KJ Sawka perform together as a live band. Founding member, Paul Harding (El Hornet) tours independently as ‘Pendulum.’ Harding performs a live DJ set showcasing his turntable wizardry and sporadically hyping the crowd with the microphone.

Australian Tour Details

The Australian tour promises to be an unmissable event. Showcasing Pendulum’s live band performance on stage. They will kick off their tour in Auckland on October 6th at Spark Arena. Followed by shows in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney. The Frontier presale begins on August 4th for Australian shows at 11 am AEST. The New Zealand show at 1 pm local time, with the general sale opening on August 7th at 11 am AEST available from ticketmaster.

Notable Omissions and Challenges

As with any tour, some devoted 20-year-long fans expressed their disappointment at Adelaide being left off the schedule. However, the logistics and costs associated with performing as an instrumental band. Including transportation and equipment, can make touring challenging for bands in comparison to DJ performances that require less setup costs.

Pendulum`s Discography: A Legacy of Hits

Pendulum’s discography includes celebrated albums: “Immersion,” “In Silico,” and the iconic “Hold Your Colour.” Each album showcases their innovation and ability to push the boundaries of electronic music. Solidifying their place as pioneers in the genre.

Conclusion

With Pendulum’s Australian tour on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness their incredible performances once again. Accompanied by special guest Shockone, this tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Pendulum’s journey from humble beginnings in Perth to global stardom is a testament to their passion, talent, and dedication to their craft. As they continue to push the boundaries of electronic music, “Halo” serves as a reminder that they are actively producing new music. So mark your calendars, secure your tickets, and prepare for a night of headbanging and mosh pits as Pendulum takes Australia and New Zealand!

Australia/ New Zealand Tour 2023:

Saturday, 7th October – John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 8th October – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Thursday, 12th October – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 13th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

