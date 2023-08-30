Anyma gives Portugal. The Man’s single ‘Time’s A Fantasy’ remix treatment: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan 76

Fresh off his groundbreaking debut album Genesys, Anyma showed no signs of slowing down with the release of his hotly-anticipated remix for Portugal. The Man’s single Time’s A Fantasy.

Just a few weeks have passed since the release of Genesys, Anyma’s sophomore album in which he explored the relationship between people and machines in his mind-bendingly creative way. Some artists usually take a little time to reflect on the success of their albums, but not Anyma. He continued his remix spree, this time around remixing Portugal. The Man’s Time’s A Fantasy, a single off of their album Chris Black Changed My Life. Excluding Genesys, the last 3 Anyma releases were all remixes. Alongside Time’s A Fantasy, Anyma remixed Lana Del Rey’s radio hit Say Yes To Heaven and Jimi Jules My City’s On Fire alongside his good friend Cassian.

Portugal. The Man has created an emotional, piano-driven song about an infinite emotional connection with a person. Anyma managed to turn Time’s A Fantasy into an equally emotional, yet superiorly energetic version. The original’s vibe is perfect for Anyma’s recognizable melodic techno style, as the lyrics of Time’s A Fantasy radiate with personality and originality. Anyma has previously shown his talent for songwriting and working with immensely talented vocalists, such as was the case with The Sign with Camelphat or Samsara with Sevdaliza. This remix has proven that two completely distinct genres can clash together so effectively and that there truly is no boundary to creativity.

Both Anyma himself and Tale Of Us continue to captivate audiences all around the world. A couple of days ago they played the iconic Roman theatre of Orange, further widening their portfolio of breathtaking locations where they performed. They are obviously continuing their spree of shows, with New York’s Brooklyn Mirage up next on their schedule on September 8th, 9th and 10th. All 3 nights are sold out. Afterward, the duo ventured to Los Angeles, Santiago de Chile for New Year’s Eve and Tulum in Mexico. Some tickets are still available on Afterlife’s website. While we wait for those shows, you can listen to Anyma’s take on Time’s A Fantasy down below.

