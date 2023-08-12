Anyma releases the ‘Genesys’ album: Listen

By Milan Zeisler

Anyma releases the “Genesys” album, including Grimes, Chris Avantgarde, and CamelPhat as collaborators.

One-half of the electronic music duo, Tale Of Us, and founder of Afterlife Records, Anyma released his latest debut album, “Genesys”. Matteo Milleri, the imaginative creator has flawlessly showcased his dynamic sound across the entire LP, which includes 6 fresh compositions and 8 singles released earlier.

The eagerly anticipated project follows the previously released “Welcome To The Opera”, a collaboration with Canadian singer and producer Grimes, the “Syren” collab with Rebūke, and the fan-favorite “Eternity”. The visuals for the album explore a number of themes with the familiar robots, such as technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence, certainly giving a truly futuristic experience for viewers and listeners alike. Anyma’s personally curated selection of remarkable collaborators graces the lineup, featuring names like Grimes, Sevdaliza, CamelPhat, Chris Avantgarde, Rebuke, Cassian, and others. You can now access “Genesys,” released through Afterlife/Interscope Records. In a recent highlight, Anyma and Grimes united their talents center stage at the 2023 Tomorrowland Festival, delivering a captivating rendition of their track “Welcome To The Opera”. The audience was treated to a mesmerizing sight as Grimes was elevated into the air, seemingly cradled by Anyma’s distinctive humanoid robot, an iconic element of his performances. Furthermore, Anyma employed an AI-generated voice to unveil details about his upcoming album and its track list, creating an unforgettable moment during the set. “Genesys” brilliantly illuminates Anyma’s path, elevating his career with its ingenious craftsmanship. The odyssey commences alongside Chris Avantgarde in “Eternity”, where otherworldly, mechanized vocals meld seamlessly with resounding synth rhythms. As the song unfolds, it transports us into Anyma’s futuristic realm of spine-tingling techno, delving into the enigmatic bond uniting humanity and machines.

On 25 July, Anyma announced the release of his eagerly awaited album, many of the tracks from which Matteo has already presented to the crowd on several occasions during his recent tours. And although the album does not include the collaboration RÜFÜS DU SOL, Anyma commented on his Instagram that “next up”.

Image Credit: Anyma (Press) / Provided by Jack Beadle PR