R3HAB & W&W get together for new single ‘Million Places’: LISTEN

By Nicole Pepe 91

After their B2B mainstage set at Tomorrowland, R3HAB, and W&W join forces in a 90’s Eurodance-inspired single ‘Million Places’, out now via Rave Culture.

Veteran multi-platinum producers R3HAB and W&W teamed up to create their production ‘Million Places’, an uplifting big-room gem with a distinctive atmosphere of the ’90s. While the track opens with sparkling, digitized vocals, the Dutch artists quickly incorporate a strong, driving bassline coupled with a dominant synth to up the ante. Despite the uplifting lyrics that are perfect for sharing with that special someone, the intensive tempo of this track isn’t for the faint of heart. The formula of undulating bass, expansive synths, and ethereal vocals is reminiscent of the sound that’s experiencing a renaissance right now, paying homage to artists such as Vengaboys, Alice Deejay, Culture Beat, etc.

R3HAB and W&W employed their sophisticated production prowess to create something that feels both nostalgic and modern, appealing to both longtime dance music fans and those who are hearing it for the first time. Whether you had a chance to check out R3HAB & W&W’s B2B performances at Tomorrowland Winter in the French Alps back in March and at Tomorrowland’s iconic Mainstage this summer, you can be sure that you’ll experience ‘Million Places’ this autumn on radio airwaves and dance floors across the globe.

Speaking on the collaboration, R3HAB states, “It was inspiring to premiere this record at Tomorrowland Winter during our b2b set, and we agreed the record was ready to release after the great response at Tomorrowland Mainstage last month. It’s our fourth and most anticipated collab, and I think our work keeps getting better.”

Listen to their new track here.

Image Credit: Stan Gerards / Provided by Unfolded PR