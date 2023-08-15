REZZ reveals engagement via social media

By Chris Vuoncino 348

Recent years have seen REZZ reach new heights of success as her bass-heavy productions and signature spiral eyewear have helped her cultivate a global following. While she continues with a steady output of incredible music as well as a continued run of high-profile performances, she just revealed some exciting personal news that certainly will certainly equal all those achievements.

Those who follow REZZ closely were inundated with her excitement over her recent debut b2b performance alongside her longtime supporter and collaborator, deadmau5, with the two DJs sharing the stage surrounded by a plethora of newly revealed visuals and lighting. Her excitement was palpable as she consistently took to social media to share updates on the show, as well as post-event videos and insight into the iconic set. While her passion for music and dedication to her legion of fans is unquestioned, she is often more guarded with her personal life, choosing to share only minimally and when she is truly comfortable.

While never shy about her sexual preference, she certainly prefers to publicly share more regarding music, art, and other personal interest rather than dive into her love life. A monumental moment has prompted her to share a bit of her private life as REZZ has announced her engagement to Syd. In a social media post, the producer writes:

I’m Engaged i have had a flawless experience being with my perfect syd this past few years. We have kept things quite private, but i wanted to share this with you all. I’m the luckiest to be with the cutest, intellectual, sweetest, empathetic, funniest, earthy, talented, angelic girl <3 Along with the caption, she shares four images of her alongside her new fiancee, showcasing the love and joy the two share with each other. With her annual REZZ Rocks shows in Colorado approaching at the end of the month, fans will be sure to celebrate her new engagement at all upcoming events. We here at We Rave You send our congratulations and best wishes out to REZZ and Syd on this exciting news!

Image Credit: Rukes.com