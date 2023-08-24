Road To Ultra: Thailand 2023 full line-up announced

By Filip Iwanski 174

Road To Ultra: Thailand 2023 starts next month, local residents of Bangkok, and EDM lovers have a perfect opportunity to attend this one-day event this September. Earlier this week, the full lineup has been revealed. This year’s series presents one of the most exciting and legendary EDM artists featuring Alan Walker, Gryffin, and Zedd, along with Frank Walker, Mykris, Pixzy, and Tong Apollo as the support acts for this year’s Road To Ultra series.

‘Road To Ultra’ is a one-day, single-stage event hosted by one of the biggest EDM event organizers ‘Ultra Worldwide’. It made its first debut in Seoul, Korea in 2012 and continued in several other countries throughout the years. Since the debut launch of this series, it is not Thailand’s first time hosting this series as Road To Ultra hosted it before in 2014, 2015, and 2016 at Bitec with one of the recently hosted series, headlining Avicii and Martin Garrix with support featuring Jauz and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano.

‘Road To Ultra: Thailand 2023’ will take place on the 22nd of September this year at Bitec Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. General admission tickets are available to purchase but are selling out fast. However, VIP and VVIP table tickets are still available to grab. Get tickets here, however, the first tier of general admission tickets has already sold out fast within the first few hours of release. For more available information regarding the event and set times, download the Ultra Worldwide on the App Store Or Google Play. Image Credit: Rukes.com